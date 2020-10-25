Phil Mallinson
1937 - 2020
Phil Mallinson, 83, passed away October 18, 2020 with family members by his side.
Phil graduated from Pleasant Grove High School. He married Darlene Kay in the Manti, Utah Temple. Phil also served in the US Army. He worked at Geneva Steel and LaRoche Industries in Orem, Utah for over 48 years.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Secretary in the High Priests Group in the Granite Ward. He was also a home teacher for many years.
Phil's interests were hunting, fishing, track, cycling, basketball. He was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz and he loved BYU football and basketball. He was also an avid collector of coins, guns, sports cards and stamps. You name it, he collected it!
Phil is survived by his wife, Darlene of 62 years; brother Robert; children, Troy Phil, Todd (Michelle Wadley), Tanya (Mark Buker) and Trevor; and four grandchildren, Brett (Heather), Nicole (Austin Calloway), Courtney and Tieler; and six great grandchildren, Adi, Lucy, Will, Gracie, Marley and Monroe. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Verl J and Juanita Collings and two brothers, Thayne and Jay.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 to 10:45 am. Graveside services will follow immediately after at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. Please share a favorite memory of Phil at larkincares.com
.