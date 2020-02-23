|
Philip Edward Hancock
1942 ~ 2020
Kingman, AZ-Surrounded by the family who so desperately loved him, Philip Edward Hancock, succumbed to his final act of stubbornness on February 13, at the age of 77.
Phil was born on August 28, 1942 in Rosemary, Alberta, Canada, the eldest son of Loren Edward Hancock and Phyllis Alexandra Stanford. His family moved to Salt Lake City in 1959. He was a graduate of East High School and the University of Utah, where he received a degree in Geography and minored in Political Science and Economics. He married Sally, his main squeeze, in December 1972, in the Provo Utah LDS temple.
He joined the Boy Scouts of America at the age of twelve and grew into the positions of Scoutmaster, presiding over troops 333, 624, 97, and 50. He was District Chairman - twice; survivor of Wood Badge and recipient of the Silver Beaver Award in 2011.
From November 1961 to 1963, he served as a missionary in the Southwest Indian Mission. He learned to speak Navajo and the language of the Great Sioux Nation. He loved his mission, and the many amazing people he met. He carried his love of the Navajo and Sioux people throughout the rest of his years.
He held the following positions, among numerous others, in the LDS church: Member of the Stake High Council, Ward Clerk, Elder's Quorum President and High Priest Group Leader.
Survived by his wife, Sally, and children Scott Hancock, Sheila (Jay) Nelson, Jenifer (John) Poe, Nathan (CaryAnn) Hancock, Amy (Lawrence) Hopper, Erin Hancock and Jared (Tamara) Hancock, 24 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, along with his sisters Martha (Rodney) Rasmussen and Frances (Garry) Rhodes.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00PM (LDS Stake Center 610 Eastern Street Kingman, AZ), with a viewing beginning at 1:00PM.
A second funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior beginning at 1:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Interment to follow at the same location.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020