1937 ~ 2019
Phillip Dale Houghton passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Farmington, Utah.
He was born December 3, 1937 in Lyons, Kansas the son of Virgil William and Mabel Edith Houghton.
Phil served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hawaii and married Barbara Gries February 19, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple, twelve days after he returned from his mission. He served faithfully in the Church in many callings and loved serving the Young Men.
He retired as a Master Electrician and he and Barbara designed and built a unique energy-efficient home inside a cliff near Monticello, Utah where they lived for 22 years. They served a mission on the Navajo Reservation. Phil loved people and loved serving and helping others.
Phil is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter Sherril Lemmon (Les); sons Steve (Jennifer), Paul; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and brother Robert (Linda).
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Farmington 9th Ward Chapel, 695 S. 200 E. where friends may visit family from 12:45-1:45 pm under the direction of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 13, 2019