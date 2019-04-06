Phillip Duane Covington

1958 ~ 2019

West Jordan, UT-Phillip Duane Covington passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 in West Jordan, Utah. Duane was born October 28, 1958 in Murray, Utah, the son of Marion U. Homann Covington and Dean W. Covington. He lived in West Jordan almost his entire life, first on Anderson Way with his mother and sister Sharon, and later in the West Jordan Care Center. Duane loved all things related to Elvis Presley and Star Wars. He loved the staff and the other residents at WJCC. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, the love he showed to others, and his patient endurance through his disabilities. Duane was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marion Covington and his sister, Sharon Elaine Covington. There will be a celebration of Duane's life at the West Jordan Care Center, 3350 W. 7800 S., West Jordan, Utah on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., with a viewing to be held one-half hour prior. Interment will be at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd. Special thanks to the staff of WJCC for the wonderful and loving care they have given to Duane for 31 years.



