Philo Willis Searle

1927 ~ 2019

Kearns, UT-Our loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Best Friend returned home to his Father in Heaven and his beautiful wife Vivian at the age of 91. Philo passed away peacefully in his home on March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Philo was born on October 28, 1927 in Abraham, Utah to Orin and Celestia Searle. He served his country in the United States Army and Air Force.

Philo married the love of his life, Vivian Blackett in the Salt Lake Temple on February 17, 1954. Together, they had 5 children and celebrated 49 wonderful years together on this earth. On December 27, 2003, he married Cecile Brevelle. They enjoyed 9 years of traveling and dancing together.

Funeral services for Philo Searle will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:30 PM at the Kearns 5th Ward located at 4260 West 5215 South. Friends and Family may call prior to the services Saturday morning from 10:30 A.M. to 12:15 P.M. Interment will be held at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery located at 6500 South Redwood Road.

For the full obituary please visit www.memorialutah.com.



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary