Philomena Chamberlain
"Nikki"
Born May 2, 1928 in Mansfield, Massachusetts to Luigi and Serafina Scialoia. Married C. John Chamberlain on August 31, 1948.
Mom enjoyed travelling, bowling, golf and trips to Wendover. She could beat just about anyone at a game of horseshoes!
Survived by 2 sisters, Alice and Josie, children: Linda Back, Sara (Jeff) Tibolla, Carol Ann Chamberlain, grandchildren, Hilary, Rachel and Emily, great grandchildren, Christopher, Roman, Vivienne, great great grandson, Jameson. Preceded in death by husband, John, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Thank you to all of Mom's neighbors, friends and caregivers who have taken care of her over the past 30 years. You know who you are, and we are grateful for your kind and loving care.
As per Mom's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019