Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View 11th Ward
4395 S. Albright Dr.
Holladay, UT
Phoebe Virginia Richards


Phoebe Virginia Richards Obituary
Virginia Pearson Richards
1923 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Phoebe Virginia Pearson Richards passed away at the age of 96 on April 2, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Virginia was born on March 2, 1923, in Springfield, Missouri, to Leonard and Jane Browning Pearson. Virginia served in the WAVES during World War II. She served an LDS mission in the Central Atlantic States. She was married on June 18, 1953, to Joel Nevin Richards in the Salt Lake LDS temple. They were dedicated to each other and their eight children and were happily married for 48 years. She had a long career as a medical technologist at Primary Children's Hospital, the University of Utah Hospital and ARUP. After Nevin's death in 2001, Virginia served an LDS mission at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. Virginia enjoyed wood carving and painting landscapes. Funeral service at Valley View 11th ward, (4395 S. Albright Dr.Holladay, Utah 84124) Tuesday, April 9 at 11:00 preceded by a viewing at 10:00. For
additional information go to wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
