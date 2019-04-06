Virginia Pearson Richards

1923 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Phoebe Virginia Pearson Richards passed away at the age of 96 on April 2, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Virginia was born on March 2, 1923, in Springfield, Missouri, to Leonard and Jane Browning Pearson. Virginia served in the WAVES during World War II. She served an LDS mission in the Central Atlantic States. She was married on June 18, 1953, to Joel Nevin Richards in the Salt Lake LDS temple. They were dedicated to each other and their eight children and were happily married for 48 years. She had a long career as a medical technologist at Primary Children's Hospital, the University of Utah Hospital and ARUP. After Nevin's death in 2001, Virginia served an LDS mission at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. Virginia enjoyed wood carving and painting landscapes. Funeral service at Valley View 11th ward, (4395 S. Albright Dr.Holladay, Utah 84124) Tuesday, April 9 at 11:00 preceded by a viewing at 10:00. For

additional information go to wasatchlawn.com.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary