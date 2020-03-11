|
|
Phyllis Ann Birrell
1924~2020
Taylorsville, UT-Phyllis Ann Birrell, age 95, from Salt Lake City, Utah passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 7, 1924 to Leonard Joseph and Martha Christine (Blaszczyk) Preleyko. She married Lawrence Linck Birrell, a handsome man who adored her, at age 24 in Niagara Falls on February 19, 1949 and they were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple shortly after. She was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1951 which began a life-long mission of sharing this great news with all she met. Phyllis had a strong testimony of Christ's gospel and served a mission with her husband in Leeds, England in 1987 and fell in love with the culture and country. She worked as a legal secretary and paralegal for the Salt Lake County Attorney's Office for over 20 years and took pride in the work she did. She was well known amongst her family and friends for her green thumb in the garden, artistic watercolor and sketching abilities, writing skills, delicious crepes and work ethic. You could always find her "whistling while she worked". She loved her family with a passion and made each one feel uniquely special and appreciated. Her enthusiasm for life will never be forgotten ("Carpe Diem!") and will carry on in the way she touched each of our hearts. She was the rock of our family.
We will miss our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother dearly but are thrilled she is once again riding that tandem bike with her dear husband in the heavens!
She is survived by her two daughters, Patti (Doug) Burnett and Trudi (Short-T) Goode; 7 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her dear husband Larry, grandchild (in-law) Benjamin Ridges, her parents, Leonard and Martha Preleyko, and her siblings, Helen, Leonard, Martha, Edward, Lucille, and Raymond.
A viewing will be held on Thursday March 12th from 6-7 p.m. at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary (4670 South Highland Drive Holladay UT, 84117) and on Friday March 13th from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Holladay 1st Ward building (2065 East 4675 South Holladay UT, 84117). Funeral services will be held Friday March 13th at 11 a.m. at the Holladay 1st Ward building. Following the services, the interment will be held at Memorial Holladay Cemetery (4900 South Memory Lane Holladay, UT 84117). Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/phyllis-ann-birrell/
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020