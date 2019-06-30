Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hunter Village Ward
3450 South 6400 West
West Valley City, UT
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Phyllis Burton Whitmore


1934 - 2019
Phyllis Burton Whitmore Obituary
Phyllis Burton Whitmore
1934 ~ 2019
Phyllis Whitmore, age 85, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Loyd Taylor and Flora Giles Burton, in her uncle's car. She graduated from South High School and attended the University of Utah.
She married Robert S. Whitmore (1927-2015) in 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their children: Robert Jr. (Kathy); Rachel (Mike Johnson); Earl (Lori); Elaine (Blaine Daimaru); Michael (Lisa); Ann (David Smith); Gene (Pam); and Carl (Mandy). Phyllis had 32 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She is survived by all her children and 3 siblings.
Violinist in the Utah Symphony and member of the Tabernacle Choir, along with her husband. Taught violin for over 50 years. Served three missions and served in the Salt Lake Temple with her husband.
Funeral on July 3, 2019, at 11 am at Hunter Village Ward, 3450 South 6400 West, West Valley City, Utah. Viewing on July 2 from 6 to 8 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple in Salt Lake City; and prior to the funeral, 9:30 to 10:30 am, at Hunter Village Ward. Burial in Midvale City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please give a generous fast offering. Full obituary at larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019
