Phyllis Elaine Pollard Williams
April 2, 1938 ~ November 3, 2020
PHYLLIS ELAINE POLLARD WILLIAMS, age 82, passed away in the early morning hours of November 3, 2020, in Draper, Utah.
Phyllis was born April 2, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Eric Alfred and Norma Daines Pollard. Eric passed away suddenly when Phyllis was very young and as a consequence, she was raised by her single mother in the Daines' family home on Butler Avenue in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Phyllis graduated from Stewart School (on the University of Utah campus), East High School, and the "U" where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy. Phyllis enjoyed Pep Club at East and Alpha Chi Omega at the "U".
Phyllis was a beautiful woman with large beautiful blue eyes. She seldom went through airport security without the workers asking "where did you get those eyes."
Phyllis married John Clare Williams on June 14, 1961, at the Sterling W. Sill Family Center on the "U" campus, which marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple. Clare was introduced to Phyllis by his Mom (Faye) who worked with Phyllis at the Memorial Medical Center. Little did Faye know at the time she was introducing her future daughter-in-law. Phyllis and Clare were married 58 years.
Phyllis was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an avid genealogist. She also loved photography and we have been blessed with the plethora of wonderful pictures she has left us.
Having come from a family of PhD's and MD's, Phyllis was very bright and capable. She worked hard to put Clare through law school, while at the same time finding the time and energy to begin her family.
Phyllis had an amazing memory for numbers. We never had a written list of family or friends' birth and anniversary dates, just Phyllis' amazing memory.
Although Phyllis was more than sufficiently capable to enter the professional world (she had thought about becoming a Veterinarian) she easily chose to marry, raise a family, and support Clare in his professional and ecclesiastical assignments.
Phyllis loved working with disabled children at Jordan Valley School and church primary organizations. Phyllis had an amazing ability to love and work with the most seriously disabled children.
Phyllis loved babies and loved to hold them, both hers and others. It was extremely disheartening for her not to be able to do this after her health declined. Her physical limitations arose from serious injuries to her hip, back and knees, and necessitated the use of a wheelchair for the last few years of her life.
Phyllis was the world's best and most loving (and loved) "Gammy." She loved to have visitors and hear the words "Hi, Gammy!" from visiting family members.
Phyllis had an adventurous spirit. She loved camping and visiting the family cabin in Timberlakes. She loved traveling with Clare on his business trips and with friends overseas. It wasn't easy bumping over the cobblestone streets and sidewalks of Paris in a wheelchair, but she loved it. She also loved going to the beach and visiting Disneyland with her family.
Phyllis and her mom spent two weeks in Bolivia arranging to bring a beautiful Bolivian child (Susan) back to Utah. It was the first such adoption in the state. The Desert News printed pictures of the family greeting one another at the airport. A real adventure for all involved, but especially for Phyllis.
Mom loved all the cruises, especially the one along the Norwegian coastline and into the fjords, but the most wonderful trip for Phyllis was our "Disney Boat" cruise with the entire family. We were missing a few great grandchildren yet to come, and it cost a small fortune (first class), and in spite of needing the wheel chair part of the time, we've never seen Phyllis enjoy herself more. It was because she was with her loved ones.
Phyllis was so very proud of her four children, sixteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Included are a wonderful mother, two fine lawyers, a medical doctor, a PhD super-computer specialist, an NCAA national pentathlon champion, and six missionaries (two are presently serving). The last number of years were difficult for Phyllis, but with the help of family she managed to keep going almost to the very end. It was during her second emergency trip in two days to the hospital that she suddenly and unexpectedly passed. She left everyone in shock and with much grief.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents and one beloved grandchild (Cody). She is survived by her husband, Clare; children: Christine, Scott (Dawn), Jon (Chelsea), and Susan (Brooks). Also survived by the before mentioned grandchildren and great grandchildren.
