Phyllis F. Burton1936 ~ 2020Phyllis Yvonne Ferguson Burton passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Murray, Utah. She was born to Chessy and Ruth Ferguson on June 2, 1936 in Moline, Kansas.Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.For the full obituary and online condolenes, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com