McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Bennion 5th Ward Chapel
6100 S. Kamas Drive
Taylorsville, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Bennion 5th Ward Chapel
6100 S. Kamas Drive
Taylorsville, UT
Phyllis Geraldine "Gerrie" Gingell

Phyllis Geraldine "Gerrie" Gingell Obituary
Gerrie Green Gingell
1930 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT - Gerrie Green Gingell, born April 7, 1930, passed away peacefully May 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at the Bennion 5th Ward Chapel, 6100 S. Kamas Drive, Taylorsville, UT. Viewings will be held Wednesday, May 8th, 6-8:00 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road and again on Thursday at the church prior to services from 11-11:45 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. For full obituary, please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 7, 2019
