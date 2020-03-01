|
|
Our loving mom, sister, grandma, great-grandma and friend Phyllis J. Nelson returned to her Heavenly Father at the age of 96 on February 28, 2020. She had a long and joyful life filled with family, friends, church service, music and good food.
Phyllis was born August 27, 1923, in Axtel, Utah to Alvin and Myrtle Jensen. She was raised in a loving, happy farmhouse with her two sisters and brother. She enjoyed days outside making hollyhock dolls and picking peas from her mother's garden. She loved attending sporting events with her dad. She graduated from Gunnison High School in 1940. She met the love of her life, Wayne, at a street dance in Salina. They were inseparable from the start until Wayne was deployed to Kansas for WWII. She trekked across the country to marry him in Kansas and as soon as he returned, they were sealed in the Manti Temple.
Phyllis was a devoted and loving wife and mother all her life. She raised her four children in Bountiful, Utah. She was an incredible cook, baker, gardener and seamstress. She was a talented musician and played the accordion, piano and organ all by ear. She was a woman of strong, resolute faith and loved the Lord with all her heart. She never wavered in her faith, even through some very difficult trials. She embraced her long period as a widow by making dear friends with whom she shared many adventures. She served in various church positions, but her favorite was her service in the Bountiful Temple. She was an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) and was very proud of her heritage. Family was everything to Phyllis. She loved her children, grandchildren and greats. She attended every game, concert, event or performance they were involved in. She moved to Creekside Senior Living for the last 18 months of her life. There she thrived with the daily activities, games, and entertainment, and made even more treasured friendships. It was truly the perfect place for her last season of life.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Wayne, sons Randy and Crae, brother Howard, and sister Maxine. Survived by daughters Kathy (Dick) Kreutzer, Carolee (Bryan) Flannery, and sister Veone Fjeldsted. Grandchildren Brooke (Nate) Mueller, Kristina (Jason) Tingey, Kim (Kurt) Anderson, Brittney (Nick) Siddoway, Karly Overholt, Alli (Graham) Mooy, Brennon Flannery, David Nelson and Jay Nelson, plus 20 and a half great-grandchildren, whom she doted on. She is also survived by many loving brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 5th, at 11 am at the Bountiful 43rd Ward LDS Meetinghouse, 990 North 125 West (Chapel Drive), Bountiful. Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 4th from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful and Thursday 9:45-10:45 am at the church prior to the funeral. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to the employees of Creekside Assisted Living and Renew Healthcare and Hospice for their tender care of Phyllis in her last days - you are truly angels on earth!
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020