Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Phyllis Jean Gaarsoe


1922 - 2019
"Best Grandma Ever"
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Phyllis Jean Newman Gaarsoe, passed away on July 18, 2019.
Phyllis was born March 26, 1922, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Francis Newman and Jennie Eastlyn Newman. She married her husband of 56 years, Berny Gaarsoe (now deceased) on December 3, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. For the full obituary and to send condolences, please go to www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 21, 2019
