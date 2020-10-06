1/1
Phyllis Kevern Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Kevern Palmer
1927 - 2020
Centerville, UT-
Phyllis Kevern Palmer, age 93, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 4, 2010. She was born August 9, 1927 in Salt Lake City, UT to Richard Stanley and Ethalinda Quick Kevern. On September 16, 1949 she married Joseph Harold Palmer, Jr. in the Salt Lake Temple. They have 4 children, 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
She had a strong will to live and was a 46 year breast cancer survivor. She was a candy dipper at Mrs. Cavanaugh's Candies for 20+ years and loved chatting around the chocolate vat with the ladies. She loved the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and serving the Lord. She served in many callings in the Bountiful 2nd Ward, but her favorite was ward librarian. She served with her husband in the Salt Lake LDS Temple for 20 years and it was a joyous time in her life. She was a great example of how to serve those around her, no matter the circumstances. For the past year and a half, to stay active, she tied over 942 fleece blankets and donated them to Children's Justice, Shriners and Primary Children's Hospital. She was a sports enthusiast and at times a little over zealous for dad.
She had a great love of the outdoors and you could always find her in her garden or sitting in the yard watching the birds. She loved her family with all of her heart, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Kellersberger (Kim), Pamela Johnson (Lewis), Sandra Palmer, son Joseph K. Palmer (Tina) and her twin brother Eugene Q. Kevern. Preceeded in death by her husband Joseph, sisters Ruth and Rhea and brother Richard.
A special thank you to the Rocky Mountain Hospice team for the great care provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntsman Cancer Center of Shriners Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 virus the services will be limited to family members only.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 7th, from 9:45-10:30 a.m. at Russon Bountiful Mortuary 295 N. Main St. Graveside services will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
On online guestbook is available at www.russonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved