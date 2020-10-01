Phyllis LaVonne Perry Petersen

1928 ~ 2020

Phyllis LaVonne Perry Petersen passed from this life September 22nd , 2020 surrounded by her family. LaVonne was born February 29, 1928 to Charles Sylvester Perry and Susan Annie Janes in Hyrum, Utah. She was a leap-year baby and proud of it. She was the youngest of 6 children and was the last surviving member of her family. She attended schools in Hyrum and graduated from South Cache High School . After graduation she moved to California to work until she was called home to care for her ailing mother. She met her true love, Merle M Petersen, while still a young teenager and they continued their courtship until they were married August 11, 1948 in Wellsville, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple the following year. Two children were born to Mom and Dad while they lived in Logan, Utah. They then moved to California and Virginia while Dad was stationed at various military bases. Ultimately, Dad was sent to Korea to serve during the final months of that war and Mom stayed behind to take care of the babies for a year. When Dad returned from Korea they moved from Logan, Utah to Salt Lake City. They eventually bought one of the first homes built in Kearns and they lived there for the next 42 years. Four more children were born to them during the years they lived there. Mom loved Kearns and loved the life-long friends she and Dad made there. When most of the kids were grown and gone, she worked as a lunch lady at Kearns High School and loved the ladies she worked with and the students (especially Lori) she served each day. In 1998 Mom and Dad moved to South Jordan and even though she missed her neighborhood in Kearns she learned to love her new neighbors and friends. They became dear to her and they took such good care of Mom and Dad as they aged.

Mom was a hard worker and could rarely be found sitting down. She was a good mother and always maintained a wonderful home for her family.

She and Dad had a beautiful yard and garden. They canned produce from their garden each year up until 2018. Mom was well known for her fudge and her delicious toffee. These she made often as gifts for neighbors, friends and family, especially at Christmas time. She loved camping and spending time with friends in Park City and St George. She loved golf and was always so happy when she beat the men.

Mom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings all her life. She was no-nonsense when it came to the Gospel and instilled in each of her children a love and devotion to her most dearly held beliefs. She and Dad were amazing examples of temple service all their lives, well in to old age. They served as temple workers in the Jordan River Temple for many years. They served a mission to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City for 18 months and this time was a highlight of Mom's life.

Mom and Dad had a long and loving marriage. When Dad passed away in 2019 we didn't know how she would carry on after 72 years of marriage to her best friend and sweetheart. She missed Dad every day but felt his presence often, especially the last few weeks of her life.

She will be greatly missed but we feel only joy for her now, knowing that she is free of worry and loneliness as she is back in the arms of her loved ones.

She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, parents, her brothers, Ralph Perry and Clarence Perry; her sisters, May McBride, Cleone Lloyd and Afton Smith. An infant son Jeffrey Lynn Petersen and an infant great granddaughter Rose Ruth Diepeveen also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce Petersen and Mark (Karen) Petersen; daughters, Patty (Jerry) Carlson, Susan (Bart) Robbins and Lori (Brian) Whitney. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Our family would like to give special thanks to The Legacy House staff and Canyon Hospice. She loved and appreciated all of you very much.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 12 p.m. at the Valley View Memorial Cemetery located at 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City. She will there be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and infant son. All are welcome.



