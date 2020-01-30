|
Phyllis R. Webster
1934 - 2020
Phyllis Reeves Webster departed on her own terms Monday January 27, 2020, two days after announcing she was ready to go and after saying goodbye to her family. Born February 3, 1934 in Cedar City, Utah to Otto and Wealth Reeves, the sixth of seven children, she married Kent Webster in 1953 (solemnized in the Saint George Temple). In their early years Kent and Phyllis lived in Virginia while Kent served in the Army, returning to Cedar then settling in Salt Lake where they raised three children.
Phyllis worked as a supervisor overseeing ten cafeterias for the SLC School District. The family were avid campers and spent much time exploring Utah's outdoors. She and her family enjoyed summer months at their cabin near Duck Creek Village, or as she called it "The Mountain." She enjoyed orchids, ceramics, and crocheting, many of which were sold at the Farmer's Market or were donated to Primary Children's. Later in life she spent many years as an on-line genealogy worker for the Church.
Kent and Phyllis raised three children Sherry (Mark) Baranowski, Randy (Becky) Webster, and Tyler Webster; grandchildren Brooke (Shaun) Georgell, Ryan (Kendra) Webster, Mark Baranowski, Anastasia Baranowska (George Hansen); and six great-grandchildren. During the last six months of her life her devoted cat Lightning rarely left her side. Phyllis is now enjoying a blessed reunion with her parents, departed siblings, husband Kent, son Tyler, and great-granddaughter Makenzie.
Many thanks to Inspiration Hospice, Austin (Oscar), Guadalupe, Anya, Tawnya, Anj, and Karen.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Cedar City Cemetery. Friends and family may visit Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020