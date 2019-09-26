|
DarLeen Pierce Nielson Thoresen
Dec 8, 1925 - Sept 23, 2019
DarLeen Thoresen passed peacefully from this life surrounded by her daughters on September 23, 2019.
DarLeen was born December 8, 1925 in Tremonton Utah to Lola Ann Kilfoyle and Edward Augustus Pierce. She was the last of their 8 children, three girls and five boys.
DarLeen grew up in Tremonton. She graduated from Bear River High School. On August 3, 1943 she married Arlo Earnel Nielson in Fort Ord California, later sealed in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 9, 1954. Over the next 12 years they would live in many different states. They were blessed with two daughters. Unfortunately, at the age of 30 DarLeen was left a widow with small children to care for. For the next seven years she would work hard as a beautician to keep her little family together.
In 1961 she met the love of her life, and on May 12, 1962 she married Ross Eugene Thoresen. They would spend 53 wonderful years together until his passing in 2015. They loved to travel the world together and for a while were asked to be models for a cruise line brochure which allowed them to visit four different continents. For thirty years they were snowbirds and would spend 3 months in the winter in Marco Island Florida.
DarLeen had a love of beautiful things. She was particularly known for her beautiful gardens and always worked hard to create a "showplace" in her yard. She was a farm girl at heart and believed in working hard, and caring for family, and instilled that virtue in her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lola Ann, and Edward Augustus Pierce, her five brothers, Melvin, Golden, Ralph, Nate and Vernal, and two sisters Lola LaVern, and Dora. She was also preceded by her husbands, Arlo E. Nielson, and Ross E. Thoresen. She is survived by daughters Sue Ann Ahrendes (John), and Jean Ellen Brown (Steven), grandchildren Megan Ann Holt (Tom), J.Ross Ahrendes (Brittny), S.Spencer Brown (Cate) and Erin Clare Brown Roedel ( Cyrus). She was the loving "Grandma Great" to Jane, Mae and Afton Brown.
Her family wishes to thank all those at Legacy Village Assisted Living in Provo Utah for their tender care. They also wish to thank Intermountain Hospice especially her nurse Margaret, and her aid Joy Lynn, who were so careful and compassionate toward DarLeen.
There will be a viewing on Friday September 27 at 11:00 a.m. and a family graveside service following at 12:00, at Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery and Mortuary 2350 East 1300 South. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer fund.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 26, 2019