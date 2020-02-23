|
Piper Lynne Prescott
1961 ~ 2020
Piper was born November 9, 1961 to Linda Kaye Johnson Baxter and Harald HPrescott (deceased) and passed away on February 16, 2020. She succumbed to Ovarian Cancer and Anti-YO Antibody, which took away her ability to walk, feed herself and communicate clearly. She is survived by her mother, stepfather Ronald J Baxter, brother Jeffrey Harald (Tina) Prescott, and sister Pamela Kaye (Clifford) Holt.
Piper attended Wasatch High School where she was the point guard on the girls' basketball team that went to the State Championship. She later graduated from Skyline High School. After high school she proudly served her country in the Navy as a Field Machinist on the USS Samuel Gompers tender ship stationed in the Philippines.
Piper lived an adventurous life in Heber City, Phoenix, L.A. and Sierra Leone (Freetown) South Africa. She graduated from Salt Lake Community College with a degree in Auto Mechanics and from The Barber School as a barber. She finally settled down in her own home in Salt Lake City.
We are forever grateful for the care given to her in Salt Lake by Ron, Jeff and Tina, all trying to keep her muscles strong in the beginning of her sickness, and to Pam and Cliff in their home in Ivins, under the caring direction of Integrated Senior Care Hospice.
Piper has been cremated at her request. We plan to have a Celebration of Her Life in the spring. An announcement will be made at that time. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020