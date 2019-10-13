|
1919 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Quinten R. Bardsley, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away in the early morning hours of October 10th, 2019. Born August 2nd, 1919 in Centerfield, UT to John and Marie Bardsley. Survived by loving wife; LaRae, son; Robert (Kathy), daughter; Leslie Dale, grandchildren; Shannon Dale, Sara (Brent) Simmons, Patrick (Kristen) Bardsley, and great-grandchildren; Hayden Simmons, Madelyn and Charlotte Bardsley. Preceded in death by parents, brothers, sisters, and son; Brian. Dad proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Graveside services will be held October 16th at 2:30 with a viewing one hour prior at Memorial Mountain View (3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights). The family would like to send a special thanks to Cynthia May who was always there to help and to Quality Home Hospice for their incredible support. For full obituary go to: www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 13, 2019