R. Cline Baxter
1942~2020
Kaysville, UT-R. Cline Baxter, 77, passed away from respiratory failure on March 1, 2020, and returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father and his sweetheart Della. Cline was born to Rex Bowthorpe Baxter and Lois Cline Baxter on March 23, 1942, in La Grande, Oregon.
Cline met his one true love and lifelong companion, Della Baxter, at West High School. They were sealed for time and all eternity on April 3, 1964, in the Manti Utah Temple. They were blessed with five beautiful children.
Cline served in the North British Mission, 1961-1963. He had a deep and abiding faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Cline worked as a computer programmer. He worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 22 years. He worked in Membership Records and in Geographic Information Systems, mapping church boundaries.
Cline was an accomplished carpenter. He built all three homes our family lived in and a family cabin.
He had a great sense of humor and an endless supply of "Dad jokes". He was completely devoted to his family.
Cline leaves behind his daughters; Cheri (Tyler) Webster, Susan (LuDell) Madsen, Traci (Rob) Smith; sons Ethan Baxter, Dallin (Jenn) Baxter, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, with 1 little girl on the way. The family would like to thank all of the nurses, doctors, and aides at McKay-Dee Hospital for the end of life care they provided.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1:00PM, at the Farmington Oakridge Stake Center, 1955 S 350 E, Kaysville, UT. Family and friends may visit Thursday, March 5, from 6-8PM at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N Main, Farmington, UT or Friday from 11:30AM-12:30PM at the church, before the service. Interment will be at the Kaysville City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 4, 2020