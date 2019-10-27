|
|
1941 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-R. Joe Harris passed away on October 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was injured doing what he loved to do - taking care of his home. He was born on December 9, 1941 to Melvin Guss and LaVon Starr Harris. He grew up in Provo, Utah. He graduated from Provo High School and Utah Technical College as a Draftsman. He worked for Provo City. He married his sweetheart, Helen Olsen in the Logan Temple. They have been married 53 years. He began a long and productive career as an engineer at USWest working first in Provo and later in Salt Lake City. Joe had a thirst for knowledge. He kept up with sports and politics, could name the make, model and year of any car and liked learning about history. He enjoyed going to movies and plays. He loved going "out and about," including driving American Fork Canyon. He was a particular craftsman and enjoyed woodworking. He had hobbies of fishing, hunting, biking and outdoor sports. He rose to every challenge and forged his own path to the end. He served as Elder's Quorum President, Ward Clerk, and also served four Church Service Missions. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and loved his family. He was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and their accomplishments throughout their lives. When he retired, he was happiest taking his grandchildren to Yellowstone every two years. Joe is survived by his wife, Helen (Olsen), his children: Shellee Harris, Jodi Phillips (Ross), Jill Book walter (Thom), Angelee Harris and Jason Harris (Susie), 14 grandchildren and 4 great grand-children, and his sister, Carole Harris. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and two brothers. Joe will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him, and we are so thankful to have been blessed with his example, his humor, his care, and protection. Memorial Services were held Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 AM and interment followed at approximately 4:30 pm at the Grace Cemetery in Grace, Idaho.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2019