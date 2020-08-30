1/1
R. Morris Patrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Memoriam
R. Morris Patrick
The Gentlest of Gentlemen
Apr. 14, 1927 ~ Sept. 2, 2019
It has been one year since I last held your hand. Not a day goes by that I don't reach over for you. I miss our talks, our travels, our tee times, and especially our quiet times. How I miss bringing you your morning coffee or fixing you a little lunch followed by a "sweet for my sweet."
I miss your beautiful smile, your deep laugh, and your wise words. You would be proud of the "Old Girl." My tears are less but my heart has not yet begun to mend.
To the love of my life: rest in peace, King Friday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved