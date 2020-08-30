In Memoriam

R. Morris Patrick

The Gentlest of Gentlemen

Apr. 14, 1927 ~ Sept. 2, 2019

It has been one year since I last held your hand. Not a day goes by that I don't reach over for you. I miss our talks, our travels, our tee times, and especially our quiet times. How I miss bringing you your morning coffee or fixing you a little lunch followed by a "sweet for my sweet."

I miss your beautiful smile, your deep laugh, and your wise words. You would be proud of the "Old Girl." My tears are less but my heart has not yet begun to mend.

To the love of my life: rest in peace, King Friday.



