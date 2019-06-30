R. Wayne Unthank

1936 - 2019

Our dear sweet father, grandfather, uncle and friend slipped peacefully through the veil on June 25, 2019 with his loving daughter and granddaughter by his side after a valiant five year battle with Parkinson's, he was 83.

Wayne was born January 2, 1936 in Kamas, Utah, the youngest of six children of Florence Lillian Robinson and Leroy Unthank. Wayne spent his youth living in the Provo River bottoms on the family farm. He was a member of FFA and attended Lincoln High School. A lifelong member of the LDS Church, Wayne served an LDS Mission in Western Canada. Upon returning, he joined the 1457th Engineer Battalion of the National Guard. Soon after he met his life-long partner Verlin Gardiner at "Clark's for Her" in Provo. They were married in the St. George Temple and shared 48 years together before her passing in 2009. Wayne started his career at the Sperry Utah Engineering company in 1959 and was a Quality Control inspection leader for almost 50 years working on the smallest components to the largest systems for the US Government. He was highly respected by his peers for his unwavering attention to detail. Wayne set the standard and made sure everyone else followed suit. He loved attending the L-3 Retiree Luncheons. Wayne also served with the 151st Air Refueling of the Utah Air National Guard and retired in 1995 after 21 years of combined service. Wayne & Verlin were long time members of the Wasatch Gem Society and enjoyed adventuring and searching for geological treasures together. Wayne's life was dedicated to the service of his family, his country and his faith. He loved going to church, photography, classic cars, tv westerns, old time music, trains and the great outdoors. He will be deeply missed.

Survived by daughter, Torilyn and son, Stuart (Mitzi). Grandchildren: Joshua, Amanda, Derek, Michelle & Jaden.

Wayne did not want a funeral. Instead, a grave side dedication will be ¬¬¬¬at 11 am on Monday July 1, 2019 at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 East Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.), followed by A Celebration of Wayne's Life to be held in August. Family and friends are encouraged to bring their memories and stories to share. A "save the date" will be announced soon. Condolences may be sent to the family at .www.memorialmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019