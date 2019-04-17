|
|
Rachel Gallacher
September 18, 1981 - April 11, 2019
Our beloved daughter and sister, Rachel Gallacher passed away on April 11, 2019. She was born September 18, 1981, in Salt Lake City to Robert and Linda Gallacher. She graduated from Bountiful High and Weber State University. Rachel was a great friend with a contagious laugh and beautiful blue eyes. We will miss her greatly but are comforted knowing she is in her Mother's arms in Heaven. Online condolences can be given at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019