Rachel Ruth Mascaro Kankelborg
1924 ~ 2019
Our sweet mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Rachel Ruth Mascaro Kankelborg died on October 13, 2019 at Sunrise of Sandy from dementia. She was born in Bountiful, Utah on August 13th, 1924 to Joseph and Mary Marasco Mascaro. She grew up milking goats on the family ranch in Rose Canyon. Those were some wonderful years of her life which taught the value of hard work. She attended Jordan High School, graduating in 1942. She married Charles Reese Kankelborg on August 11, 1943. Together they had 4 children, Joey, Baby Ricky, Kim and Nancy. Rachel retired from Utah Power and Light in 1987. She was a talented accordionist who was self taught, never having a lesson in her life. She and Charlie spent their retirement years entertaining at many of the assisted living centers in the valley. She played around campfires and for many parties throughout the years. Her music has continued to bring happiness to others, even in her final months. In 2017, she moved to Sunrise Assisted Living where she made many friends and has been cared for by "her kids" who she loved dearly. Rachel was a kind and generous person. In keeping with her Italian traditions, she always made sure no one left her home hungry. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Children visiting her home were always treated to a handful of lollipops and a dollar. She was a long time member of St. Therese Catholic Church and in her last years, Blessed Sacrament Church.
Rachel is survived by her children, Kim, Nancy (Gerald) Barber, daughter-in-law Sherry Kankelborg, grandchildren Julie (Kevin) Mills, LeAnn (James) Mabey, Ryan (Jen) Kankelborg, special grandson whom she raised, Shawn (Elisha) Christensen, Elisha Christensen, Megan Adams, Natina (Nick) Edgar, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, brother Tony Mascaro, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Charlie, sons Joey and Ricky, siblings Rose Leonelli, Rose Barnes, Eva Panunzio, Sam DeLuca, Pete DeLuca, Frank DeLuca, John Mascaro, Jim Mascaro, and Joe Mascaro.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 17th from 5 - 7 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, Utah. Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass of the Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament, 9757 S. 1700 E., Sandy, Utah. Visitation to be held from 10 to 11, prior to mass. Interment at Midvale City Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers at Sunrise of Sandy, Lauryn, Adonica, Jake and Michael at Bristol Hospice. Your tender care and compassion during Rachel's journey has truly been a gift. You all are angels.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Utah Foodbank, or Huntsman Cancer Institute in Rachel's memory.
Although we will miss mom dearly, we know there is a joyous reunion taking place in heaven. We will hold you in our hearts until we meet again. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019