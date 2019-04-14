Radford Grant Ferre

1935 ~ 2019



Radford Grant Ferre passed away at his home in Las Vegas, NV, on April 4, 2019 at the age of 83.

He was born on May 13, 1935 in Salt Lake City to Charles Kearns Ferre and Winnifred Mary Solomon. Rad was an avid boater and loved to spend his summers at Lake Powell with his family. Dad was a great snow and water skier and he made sure all his kids learned how to ski. Dad loved the outdoors and going hunting with his son. Rad loved his children and adored his grandchildren.

After serving in the Army Reserves and National Guard Rad went on to work as an electrical engineer for 30+ years.

Rad is survived by his wife Janice Henning, his brother Dave Ferre, his 3 children: Michelle Ferre, Steve Ferre, and Chantelle Ferre Shalvis, and his two step-children: Julie Hofstetter and Keith Hofstetter. Rad has 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Bob, and his son Kevin.

Services will be held on Friday, April 19th from 1:00-3:00 PM at the home of David Christensen (grandson), 135 West 900 South, Bountiful, UT.

The cremation will take place on 04/15/2019; the scattering of ashes will take place at a later date.

