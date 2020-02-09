Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Raguel Miles


1930 - 2020
A hazel eyed boy with a zest for life and a mischievous personality was the youngest child born to George J. and Nora B. Miles on August 25, 1930 in Centerville, Reg passed away on February 5, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in Bountiful, Utah.
He grew up and lived his whole life in Centerville, Utah. Reg enlisted in the Army right out of high school with his best and lifelong friend Myron Adams. He was a Veteran of the Korean war.
Reg worked hard his entire life in the construction business. He built the house he lived in for over 45 years and helped his friends and family by laying brick or doing their roof.He enjoyed playing chess and became a master chess player. He volunteered to teach chess to anyone who wanted to learn.He was a proud member of the Bountiful Jeep Posse Search and Rescue.
Reg is survived by 6 children: Kathy Miles (Mark), Teri (Tom) Jessop, Christopher (Felica) Allen, Cindy (Tracy) Kirkham, Reg/TJ (Rochelle) Miles and Merilee (Pascal) Briot. He had 24 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Reg is preceded in death by his wife Ruby Trujillo, granddaughters Natalie and Ashlie Kirkham and grandson, Michael Sadler, his parents and all his siblings.
The family would like to thank Barton Creek Assisted Living and their amazing staff along with the Hospice Care Team who took such wonderful, tender, loving care of our father.
A viewing will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St, Bountiful from 9:30 – 10:30 am.
A private graveside service will be held at a later time.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020
