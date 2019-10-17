|
Rakel Thomas Holmberg
1978 ~ 2019
Rakel Thomas Holmberg, age 41, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home in Riverton. Rakel was born March 6, 1978 to Lenny and Vickie Murray Thomas. Rakel lived and exemplified a life of love, selfless service, and kindness to all she knew. There was never a time Rakel declined an opportunity to spend time with her family and support each of them in their endeavors. She loved attending concerts with her sister, watching her nieces and nephews dance and play sports, and most of all being with her two boys, Kalder (12) and Kody (9). Rakel loved the job of being a mother and considered it to be her greatest accomplishment. Her boys were her world, and she loved and cherished them beyond measure.
Rakel lived her life with boundless energy, charisma, and wit. She was a source of strength, comfort, humor, and joy to all who knew her, most especially Kalder and Kody. Her zest for life was contagious, and will forever influence each of us to laugh a little more, and live life by her motto: "Just be You!". We will miss her infectious laugh, radiant smile, and special ability to make everyone feel loved. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rakel is survived by her sons, Kalder and Kody Holmberg; their father, Kory Holmberg; parents Lenny and Vickie Thomas; brothers, Jed Thomas, Jake (Annie) Thomas; sister Karli Thomas (Stephen Reheuser); nephews, Turner, Conner, Garrett; and nieces, Gracie and Mya.
Viewing will be on Friday October 18, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment following service at Riverton City Cemetery, 1540 West 13200 South, Riverton, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 17, 2019