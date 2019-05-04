1927 ~ 2019

Ralph Ernest Thompson born on January 26, 1927 in Salt Lake City passed away on April 14, 2019 at his daughter's home in Clearfield, UT. Ralph is the son of Ernest and Alice Thompson. He married Carol Dawn Proctor on May 4, 1946 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple October 26, 1956. Ralph and Carol were devoted to each other for 65 years.

He was an encouraging and dedicated father of six children. Don Thompson of Murray, UT, Ken (Cindy) Thompson, of Queen Creek, AZ, Russell Thompson (deceased), Susan (Kevin) Scott, of Layton, UT, Ellen Thompson, of Clearfield, UT, Roger (Jennifer) Thompson, of Vancouver, WA.

He retired after many years working as a city manager for the Newspaper Agency Corporation.

Ralph and Carol lived in Bountiful for 50 years and enjoyed many close friends there. Ralph served in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Bishop, High Council, Stake Seventy, Scout Master and others. Ralph and Carol served three missions: Oklahoma Tulsa, New Hampshire Manchester, and a CES Service Mission.

He is survived by his sister Lois Lucas, of West Haven, CT, 5 children, 22 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Bountiful City Cemetery. We love you and we will miss you.

Published in Deseret News from May 4 to May 5, 2019