Ralph Farnes Clarke passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2019 in Millcreek, Utah at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Opal A. Clarke, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20th, at 11 AM at the Valley View Ward Building, 2125 E. Evergreen Ave (3435 South), Millcreek, Utah; where friends and family can visit Friday evening 6-8 PM and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the service.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019