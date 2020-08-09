Ralph Judd



1939 - 2020



Ralph Judd, age 80, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on August 5, 2020 in Kearns, Utah. Born September 14, 1939 in Highland Township, Indiana, to Herschel and Mary Mayes Judd. Ralph was loved and respected by everyone that knew him. He enjoyed bowling and staying active. His favorite activities were golfing, spending time with friends, family vacations and just enjoying life. He had so much love for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed and will remain in our hearts forever.



Ralph is survived by the love of his life, Elzina Strand; daughter Debra Zavala; son Lynn Judd (Lori); grandchildren Jason Burgener (Mary), Jennifer Mendoza, Kristee Killough, Kimberly Judd, Amanda Huffman (Austin), Michelle Judd, Jessica Judd and numerous great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by four brothers; one sister and granddaughter Lisa Killough.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 So.), where family and friends may visit Tuesday evening, August 11th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store