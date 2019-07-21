12/31/1918-7/18/2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Ralph T. Kimball died July 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah of causes incident to age. He was born December 31, 1918 in Salt Lake City to Harold C. and Zella Van Cott Taylor Kimball. Ralph met his eternal sweetheart, Marie Seegmiller during their junior year at Granite High School. They married in 1941 and enjoyed a 62-year love affair. Marie passed away in 2004. Ralph graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Utah in 1940. He was a decorated WW2 veteran of the South Pacific campaigns where he commanded an artillery battery and attained the rank of Major. The Army honored him with the Bronze Star. Two Purple Hearts and, The American Defense, Pacific Theater, and Philippines Liberation Medals. Ralph had a successful twenty-year sales career with the National Cash Register Company before becoming president of Granite National Bank, which later merged with Commercial Security Bank and later still with Key Bank. Ralph was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many capacities. He also served the community as president of the Sugar House Rotary Club, president of the Sugar House Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer for United Way, the Epilepsy Association of Utah and the American Cancer Society. In his golden years, Ralph courted and married Beverly Stutznegger. They enjoyed thirteen joyous years together before her death in 2018. Ralph is survived by three children-Karen K. Bradford (the late Larry R. Bradford), Steven R. Kimball (Margot), and K. Randall Kimball (Rebecca), 13 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to services at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 Highland Drive. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25 at the same location.

Published in Deseret News on July 21, 2019