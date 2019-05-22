Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Fork 1st Ward Bldg
381 South 300 East
View Map
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Fork 1st Ward Bldg
381 South 300 East
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Fork 1st Ward Bldg
381 South 300 East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Kitchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Lenford Kitchen


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Lenford Kitchen Obituary
1924 ~ 2019
Ralph Lenford Kitchen, 94, passed away on May 10, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1924 in Tridell, Utah. A viewing will be held in his honor, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Fork 1st Ward Bldg, 381 South 300 East, from 6 to 8pm. Funeral services will be at 10am, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the church. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:00-9:45am. Interment will be at the American Fork Cemetery, 26 West 600 North. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now