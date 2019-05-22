|
|
1924 ~ 2019
Ralph Lenford Kitchen, 94, passed away on May 10, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1924 in Tridell, Utah. A viewing will be held in his honor, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Fork 1st Ward Bldg, 381 South 300 East, from 6 to 8pm. Funeral services will be at 10am, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the church. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:00-9:45am. Interment will be at the American Fork Cemetery, 26 West 600 North. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2019