Ralph Noboru Shino

1923 -2020

Salt Lake City, Utah -Passed away on June 9, 2020. Born in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii to Yuhei and Owari (Kitano) Shino on Feb. 11, 1923.

Ralph had an interesting and adventurous life that included a near-death Model-T backup accident when he was in first grade. This was a terrifying event for his brother Tom. Dad was hospitalized for almost a year.

He worked hard in the sugar cane fields as a youth, but the stories he loved to tell were about the fun stuff like swimming and fishing. He and Tom were very athletic and loved doing gymnastics at the beach.

The first Caucasian non-plantation owner/overseer/teacher/official he met was a pair of missionaries from the mainland. These missionaries became his lifelong mentors and friends. He became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1939.

Ralph graduated from Lahaina Luna High School in 1942. He signed up for the Army after Pearl Harbor, but the Army had more volunteers than they needed. So, he went on a mission to Kauai instead. Because of the skills he gained from attending after-school Japanese language classes (a tradition enforced by most Japanese-Hawaiian parents) he was recruited by the Army to be an interpreter for military intelligence in post-war Japan. He, along with many other Nisei veterans, were awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor in 2012. After his army service he completed a Radio and Electronics course in 1949.

He married Lily (Yuriko) Yasuda, the love of his life in the Salt Lake Temple in 1950.

He and Tom started a TV repair business in SLC. When color televisions became the norm, they didn't have the training, equipment and capital to adapt. So Tom left to pursue other work. Dad eventually closed the business and went to work at Zions Bank in the early 70s, became an assistant manager and retired in 1988.

Family, church, fishing, music, cooking, and gardening were the cornerstones of his life. He was the founding President of the Dai-Ichi Japanese Branch in the '60s. Missionary work was his true passion. Ralph served as president of the Japan/Tokyo Mission and president of the Japan/Tokyo Missionary Training Center. He served on the stake high council and had numerous other church callings. He and mom completed a five year calling in the Church History Department.

His death was due to early respiratory COVID-19 virus manifestations, cardiac issues and age. The family is grateful for the extraordinary compassionate care he received at the William E. Christoffersen Veterans Home and hospice care provided by Canyons Hospice.

Preceded in death by wife Lily, son Matthew Shino and his three siblings. Survived by daughters Elaine Kirkham (Richard), Colleen Shino and son Mark Shino, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Ahui hou ("till we meet again" in Hawaiian)

Due to the Coronavirus there will be a private graveside service on Monday, June 15th at 10:00 am at Elysian Gardens, 1075 E 4580 S Holladay.



