Ralph Shupe Barney Jr.
1936 ~ 2020
Ralph S. Barney, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after a long and discouraging illness. Ralph was born to Ralph Shupe and Laura Fern Bagley Barney on May 27, 1936. He married Lee Ann Loveless, the love and delight of his life, on April 29, 1961. Together they raised three children, Trace Loveless, Julieann and Brett Murray. Ralph enjoyed many fancy cars and sports cars in his younger years. He loved sailing and in the last few years sailed at Dana Point in California. He graduated from Olympus High School in 1956 and served in the military through the Utah Guard. Ralph graduated from barber school and after working with other barbers he established his own shop working at the European Health Spa and then opened a shop in Holladay. He worked by appointments and when he retired, he had over 500 regular customers, by whom he was known as "Ralph the Barber". In years past he cut the hair of several local news reporters and sportscasters. Ralph often would take his barber supplies at the end of the workday and go to the home of an inbound customer to give a haircut. He never charged for the outside service. Ralph was a very good artist and loved to assemble model boats and airplanes. Ralph is survived by his loving and caring wife, Lee Ann, his children, Trace, Julie and Brett (Joni); his sister, Irene Tolman (Wally); and his brothers Jay and Lynn (Linda). He is proceeded in death by his father, mother and infant brother, Bruce Dean. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. Sandy, Utah. Follow the signs from the entrance.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020