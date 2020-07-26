1944 ~ 2020

Ralph Wayne Jones, beloved son, brother, and uncle passed away peacefully in the early morning on July 24, 2020, after contracting the Covid-19 virus at the Avalon Care Center in Salt Lake City. He was then transferred to the Canyon Rim Covid Center where he was cared for until his death.

Wayne was born on a Sunday morning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 27, 1944, to Ralph Harvard Jones and Arlene Pedersen Jones. Wayne graduated from Olympus High School in 1962 and attended the University of Utah. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Great Lakes Mission in 1965-1966. He was honorably released because of illness after 1½ years of service, but he stayed true to his faith in Jesus Christ and honored his testimony. He battled that illness the rest of his life, but never once complained or had a bad word to say about anyone. He endured to the end and was truly a man without guile. In his youth, Wayne raised pigeons and entered many into the Utah State Fair and won several prizes. He loved to go fishing and tied his own flies. He was kind and respectful of everyone. He passed away with a smile on his face, and we're sure a "Thank you" on his lips.

He is survived by his sister, Karen (Paul) Pehrson, brother Lynn (Linda) Jones, sister Laurie (David) Herrscher and brother Bruce (Tina) Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Arlene Jones.

We are grateful to the caregivers at Avalon Care Center and the Canyon Rim Covid Center for their unselfish and dedicated service to our sweet, well-loved brother. We will miss you, Wayne, but we know you are without worldly cares and burdens and are with our parents and other loved ones again.

A graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 South Highland Drive), Salt Lake City, Utah, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Please wear face masks and practice social distancing.



