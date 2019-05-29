Ralph Webb Moffat

1919 - 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Ralph Webb Moffat passed away May 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City. He was born to Ralph Smith Moffat and Lula Webb Moffat October 23, 1919 in Laketown, Utah.

Dad lived in Salt Lake City, Utah most of his life graduating from Granite High School in 1938. Six weeks after Pearl Harbor he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, became a pilot in August 1942, and served 4 ½ years in the Air Corps during World War II. He was a proud veteran! He married our mother, Janice Mather, in the Salt Lake Temple September 11, 1942. After graduating from the University of Utah in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy, and wanting less shift work and more time with his family, five years later he and mother packed up their five children and headed to the University of Kansas City School of Dentistry. He graduated in 1959 at age 39 with a DDS degree. He practiced Dentistry in Salt Lake City for 31 years before retiring in 1991 at age 70. Not one to sit around, dad then found work at the Utah Transit Authority, and for the past 17 years at the University of Utah Commuter Services working until the day before he died. At 99 ½ we think he was the oldest employee at the University, where he enjoyed his boss, his co-workers and proudly wore his Ute hat every day of his life. Our father was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities, including Bishop. Ralph and Janice served together in the Salt Lake Temple baptistry for several years, as well as two full-time missions in South Carolina Columbia Mission and a Church Service Mission in the Salt Lake City Central City Mission. Dad dearly loved Janice, his children and their families, and the Lord.

Dad is preceded in death by his beloved wife, his parents and brother Max. He is survived by his sister Melba Moffat Hatch and a large posterity that includes seven children: Ralph Randy (Julie) Moffat, Craig (Kathleen) Moffat, Patricia (Douglas) Haymore, Richard (Amy) Moffat, Rebecca (Steven) Pollei, Kayle (Lisa) Moffat, David (Kristy) Moffat; 40 grandchildren, 159 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00 am at the Olympus 1st Ward located at 4100 South Camille Street (about 2500 East), Holladay. Viewings will be Thursday evening, May 30, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, and Friday 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the funeral at the same location. Funeral Directors: Russon Mortuary. Interment will follow the funeral at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. The family expresses their appreciation to the caregivers at The Abbington of Holladay assisted living center for their wonderful and tender care. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com





Published in Deseret News from May 29 to May 30, 2019