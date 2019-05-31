Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary
1950 E. Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary
1950 E. Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Ralph Wintris Stoddard


Ralph Wintris Stoddard Obituary
Ralph W. Stoddard
1924 ~ 2019
Ralph Wintris Stoddard, 94, passed away surrounded by family on May 28, 2019. He was born in Cascade, MT on July 14, 1924 to James Lehi and Anna Lillian Liljenquist Stoddard. He married Lois Vivian Allen following his service in the Army, who survives him along with 3 children and their families.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy beginning at 2PM. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment to follow services at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For a full obituary, and to share memories and condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2019
