Ramola Osguthorpe Bengtzen
July 30, 1920 - December 19, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah- Ramola Osguthorpe Bengtzen peacefully passed away at her home of 62 years on December 19, 2019. She was a trusted friend, a loving wife, and a loyal member of her community; however, those closest to her knew her as Mom and Grandma, whether by blood or by choice. These were the titles she held most dear, and she exemplified every quality a loving mother or grandmother should. She was patient, kind, generous, intelligent, accepting, witty, wise, dignified, and full of hope. Every day of her life was spent serving her family, and hers is a legacy that will always be remembered.
Ramola was born to George Osmond (Os) and Elizabeth Midgley (Bessie) Osguthorpe on July 30, 1920 in Blackfoot, Idaho. At the age of four her father had a tragic accident and later passed away from the injuries he sustained, as a result her family returned to live close to their loved ones in East Mill Creek, Utah. There Ramola resided for 95 incredible years. She spent her childhood playing with dolls handmade by her mother while attending Sherman School, her middle school years learning to cook and sew at Irving Jr. High, and her later school years singing and working as head editor of Granite High School's yearbook. In addition to all of her hobbies and social events, Ramola worked hard. From a young age she sought employment to help support her mother and siblings, she learned hard work and dedication early in her life, and those habits continued until she finally retired from her family business at age 94.
Ramola had a large crowd of supportive friends, who loved her for her pure heart and focus on family and faith, yet the number of suitors seeking her hand was even larger. In 1943, her heart was finally won. She fell in love with Wilford Walker (Bill) Bengtzen, a recently returned missionary she met while working at Utah Poultry. Ramola helped him publish a paper with his missionary companions, and he took her dancing twice a week, it was a match made in heaven. They were blessed to be sealed to each other for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple by George Albert Smith, Prophet and President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 17, 1945.
As Ramola and Bill continued their lives together they were gifted with 6 children, four boys and two beautiful girls. The couple did everything side by side, including working at Artistic Printing Company, a business they purchased together which is still owned and operated by the family today. They also spent their free time playing together with their kids and endured the rollercoaster of life hand in hand. One of their favorite leisure activities was boating. Most weekends in the summer, the family could be found at Pineview Reservoir enjoying the water and the association of good friends. Bear Lake later became the destination of choice and Ramola treasured the memories she made with her family there.
Ramola was an active and engaged member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life. She was an unwavering beacon of faithfulness to her family and friends. Many of her fondest memories were made in the service of her Savior, as she worked in the Primary and Relief Society organizations. She even had the opportunity to serve in the baptistry at the Salt Lake Temple, an assignment that she held near and dear to her heart. No matter what challenges she faced, she found joy in Jesus Christ and in helping those around her come close to him.
In 1977 Ramola's sweetheart Bill was diagnosed with cancer. Shortly thereafter, their second son Larry passed away in a tragic accident in 1978. Her strong faith gave her the power to move forward during and after these challenging times and she commented frequently that it was this same faith that sustained her husband for several more years until his passing in 1981.
Ramola is survived by her son Wilford (Bill Jr.) (Carol), daughter in law Diane (Waldron) (Tom), her daughter Terri Christopherson (Ken), her daughter Sherilee Jensen (Doug), her son Richard, her son Troy (Keri), 51 grandchildren, 91 great grandchildren, and 5 great greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, her son Larry, and great granddaughter, Gabriella Bengtzen.
To honor and celebrate her life, a viewing will be held on Friday evening December 27th at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary at 3401 South Highland Drive, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, and Saturday morning, December 28th from 9:00AM to 10:30AM at the East Millcreek 15th Ward at 3750 South Hillside Lane. A funeral will follow at 11:00AM. Interment will be at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
The family offers their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the caring and professional staff of Aspen Senior Care, especially Gwen, for the loving and kind in-home assistance with Ramola. She considered them to be family.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, 2019