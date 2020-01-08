Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
1st Ward,
308 West 7500 South
Midvale, UT
Ramona Gutierrez Nelson


1934 - 2019
Ramona Gutierrez Nelson
1934 ~ 2019
Our Loving Mother was reunited with our Lord on December 28, 2019.
Ramona Nelson (Gutierrez) born June 13, 1934 (85 years) in Petaca, New Mexico to Carlotta Gutierrez.
She is survived by 4 children, Martha (Ben) Reyes, Edward (JoLynne) Lucero, Joanna Andujo and Sadie (Johnny) Reyes, and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son Raymond, a daughter Prescilla, a grandson Larry, and a great-granddaughter Shelby Love Balsamini.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the 1st Ward, 308 West 7500 South, Midvale, UT from 12:30-3:30 pm.
For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 8, 2020
