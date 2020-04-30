|
|
Ramona Symes
Larsen
1929 ~ 2020
Ramona Symes Larsen, age 90, passed away peacefully April 22, 2020, at her home of many years in Salt Lake City, Utah after living in the San Francisco Bay area, Greater Chicago area and outskirts of Seattle. She was born, July 25, 1929 in Magna, Utah, to David Ruhel and Affie Minnie Christensen Symes. She was the first of her siblings to be born in a hospital. She was the eighth of eleven children.
Ramona married Gordon Peter Larsen, her eternal companion, on April 20, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their life together was an adventure, filled with trials, tests and travel. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a long-time participant in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Organization. They served two LDS missions, one in Scotland and the other working in the Family History Center. She cut out nearly 4,000 dresses for little girls in need. Throughout her life, she did a lot of sewing, canning, bread making, needle point plus growing and arranging flowers. She was an avid board and card game player.
Ramona is survived by her siblings, Gaylon Raynard Symes (Carol), Gloria Affie Symes Baird and Dale Reed Symes and her children, Nancy Lee Larsen, Nylene Carol Bracken (Matthew), Terri Sue Taylor (Ronald) and Ramona DeAnn Best.
Ramona is preceded in death by her husband Gordon, her sisters, Iretta Jane Symes, LaRee Minnie Symes Funderburk, Venida Symes Hutchinson and Nylene Carol Symes, her brothers, Lamar Ruhel Symes, James Richard Symes, Merlin David Symes, and her children, Susan Marie Larsen and David Gordon Larsen.
There will be a viewing for friends and acquaintances, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple, SLC, Utah from 5-7 pm. A family viewing will be held from 10-1pm on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the same location. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm the same day at Holladay Memorial Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane, SLC, Utah.
Limited seating. Masks will be required.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 30, 2020