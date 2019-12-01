|
Randy James Turner
1950-2019
Our hearts are broken. We will miss him beyond words.
Randy James Turner passed away on November 17, 2019 of a life well lived. Randy was born in Salt Lake City on February 10, 1950 to Roy E. and Vonda G.Turner. He grew up in the house his father built on Sheridan Road in Salt Lake. He attended Indian Hills Elementary, Hillside Junior High and graduated from Highland High. He discovered golf at an early age and spent his free time playing with his friends at Bonneville Golf Course near his home. After he met the Branca boys, he also played with them at the Salt Lake Country Club. Randy attended Westminster College and completed an Associate Degree at the University of Utah. While working for his brother LeRoy at the Cafe Paprika, he met and married Marge Nielsen. Together they raised St. Bernards and Randy worked at showing their dogs at dog shows throughout the country. They had one daughter, Megan. They were later divorced. Marge and Randy remained best friends throughout his life. Randy went to work at Wolfe's Sporting Goods in Salt Lake. He met and married Julie Andersen. They were later divorced. He spent most of his business career managing Herman's Sporting Goods stores across the country. He came back to Utah and managed a chain of Taco Bell stores. For the last ten years, Randy was the Office Manager at Country Club Ridge Condominiums in Salt Lake.
Randy loved all sports, except soccer (we tried to convince him it was a real sport!) and he played golf all of his life. He and his nephew Ben Turner went to Augusta to watch Tiger Woods play and win the Masters Tournament this year. He was so thrilled to be able to be there for Tiger's victory.
Randy is survived by his daughter Megan Turner Travis (Chuck Merrihew), his granddaughter Harper Vonda Travis, his nephew Ben Turner (Heather) and their sons, Jack and Davis; his sisters-in-law, Judy (Lonnie deceased) Turner, and Gayle (LeRoy deceased) Turner and her three daughters, Deleen, Cindy and Beverly and their families. He was preceded in death by his dear parents and his brothers, Lonnie and LeRoy Turner, his beloved aunts Laverne Nielsen and Afton Casady, his uncle David Earl Turner, and his best friend, Brent Russey.
The family would like to thank Christie Washburn and Liz Burkholder for being such good friends to Randy.
Randy will be interred with his parents and his brother Lonnie near the family home at the Sunset Lawn Cemetery where Randy used to try to hit golf balls over the buildings as a young man. The family will have a celebration of life for family and friends in the spring. In the meantime, remember to tell the people you love how much they mean to you. Gifts of remembrance can be made to Yellowstone Forever and the Yellowstone Wolf Project, a cause that was close to Randy's heart. https://forever.yellowstone.org/give/180045/#!/donation/checkout
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019