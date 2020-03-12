|
|
Randy K Larsen
1929~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-On June 26, 1929, the doctor of the make-shift coal mining town of Standardville, UT was the Grand Marshall in the Spring Canyon parade. He never finished the parade route because the celebration was stopped so he could get to the home of Hyrum Clay and Almira Reusser Larsen and deliver a healthy baby boy- Randy K Larsen, a true show stopper. Like most children growing up during the Depression, Randy knew how to appreciate the small things like oatmeal raisin cookies with a cold glass of 1% milk, Jube Jels in his nightstand drawer, or a freshly sealed garage floor. "Anything worth doing is worth doing right" and by "right" he meant his way. He took pride in his work- from a young boy selling the Saturday Evening Post, to a grown man operating Randy's Auto Sales. The true King of the Road and worthy of respect, he had loyal employees and many repeat customers who could count on a fair and honest deal. He bought his first car for $15 when he was fourteen years old and sold it for $60 two years later. Master dealer, salesman, and negotiator. We will miss the smile in his voice, and our daily update on where to get the best price for a gallon of milk. He was smart with his money; yet always made sure the waiter knew he would be the one picking up the tab.
From the time he was born until age 12, Randy recalled moving thirteen times within Salt Lake City. Consequently, he had a vast network of friends which expanded every day of his life. His days started at the Left Fork Grill and his favorite evenings ended at the Cinegrill. It's hard to forget a man so large in stature shaking your hand and saying, "It's nice to meet me." He used his athletic prowess and strength to his advantage playing sports all his life but found the greatest joy attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He loved golfing with the Geezers and passed his passion of golf on to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who all joined him on his 90th birthday for his final tee shot. It was a rider.
Randy met Ermon Brian after they had both graduated from South High. They married September 20, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. His children were his pride and joy. He gave them horsey rides to bed as toddlers, ski rides as young children, and driving lessons well before they were legal driving age. But the greatest gift he gave to his family was the cabin. Larsen's Bare Lake Nudist Camp holds a special place in all our hearts.
His life was lived working hard, playing harder, and always putting his family first. When asked to define happiness, he said, "Happiness is bringing people together." Which is how he spent his last days on earth- reminiscing, expressing love, and cracking jokes with family and friends. "You can't roller skate in a buffalo herd, but you can be happy if you put your mind to it." Randy hung up his skates March 5, 2020 as his body was worn from living a full life. We grieve for our great loss but we will "put our minds to it" and be happy as we remember his life and legacy.
Randy is survived by his devoted wife, Ermon Larsen; his sisters, Phyllis Child and Judy Hales; his children, Leslee, Lori (Rich Bailey), Todd (Brenda), Lisa (Jourdan Nicholls); his dudes and punkins, Rich Jr. (Kara) Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Jake (Danielle) Larsen, Kyle (Andrea) Larsen, Elizabeth (Mike) Bailey Rice, Zack Larsen, Anna (Kyle) Bailey Patten, JC (Skye) Nicholls, Alex (Corbin) Larsen Lee, Rachel (Dallas) Nicholls Lee; and 11 great-grandchildren: Farrah, Ava, Jett Bailey; James and Randy Rice; Lola, Caleb, Poppy Larsen; Oakley and George Larsen; Alice Patten. Preceded in death by siblings Arlene, Clay Jr., and Kent.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 11:00am, at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery located at 3115 E Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Viewing from 9:30-10:30am prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Primary Children's Medical Center or take someone you love out for a round of golf.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020