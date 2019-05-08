Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Randy Watchorn


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randy Watchorn Obituary
Randy Ralph Watchorn
1952 - 2019
Kearns, UT-Randy Ralph Watchorn passed away on May 6, 2019 after a fall at his home in Kearns, UT. He was born on October 10, 1952 in Salt Lake City, UT, to Ralph and Janice Watchorn. He married Joe Alires on July 7, 2017. Randy is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his husband, mother, sister Terri (Roger) Urry, and sons Jodey and Colby Watchorn. A viewing will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment is to follow at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 8 to May 9, 2019
