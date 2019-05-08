|
Randy Ralph Watchorn
1952 - 2019
Kearns, UT-Randy Ralph Watchorn passed away on May 6, 2019 after a fall at his home in Kearns, UT. He was born on October 10, 1952 in Salt Lake City, UT, to Ralph and Janice Watchorn. He married Joe Alires on July 7, 2017. Randy is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his husband, mother, sister Terri (Roger) Urry, and sons Jodey and Colby Watchorn. A viewing will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment is to follow at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 8 to May 9, 2019