Rani Aleesha Foote
1991 - 2020
We lost an angel to the heavens, our Beloved and Beautiful Rani Aleesha Foote, 29 years young decided to leave us on September 21st, 2020. Rani was born on January 29th, 1991 in Murray Utah to her mother Robin Lee and Father Guy Foote. Survived by her parents, and brothers Justin Ekenstam and James Dean Foote, and her Fur-babies Boo-boo, Luna, Squeakers, and Fievel.
Rani was an avid Japanese Anime and Marvel Comics Fan and would spend her free time making costumes and dressing as her favorite Characters. She loved to create short stories and writing in her journal. She earned her degree in Bachelor's of Science Biology from the University of Utah and worked at ARUP since 2015 as a Lab Technologist.
Rani was a special soul that left us too early... We will dearly miss her glowing smile and contagious laughter…. As she will always be remembered as an Exquisite Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Friend, Animal-Lover, and Co-Worker to the many lives that she touched....
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) A visitation will be held prior to service at the Cannon Mortuary from 10-11:45 a.m. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal charity or suicide prevention charity of your choice.
To share an online condolences or an audio memory, please go to www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Cannon Mortuary
OCT
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
