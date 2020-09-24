Ranveig Nilsen
1943 ~ 2020
Our beloved sister, aunt and friend, Ranveig Nilsen, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020. She was born April 18, 1943, in Olso, Norway, to Hans and Olga Nilsen.
Ranveig lovingly served the Lord in many callings throughout her life. She played the organ in her ward for over 20 years. Hobbies she enjoyed were leatherwork, woodworking, and riding her motorcycles. For 43 years she worked at the Genealogical Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the conservation lab.
Ranveig immigrated with her family to Utah, U.S.A., in 1949. She is survived by her sister, Enid (Curt Dahleen); her brother, Hans Ove (Nancy Nilsen); and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Aud Gidley; and brother, Arvid. Scottie and Jamie, her two precious cats, were much loved by her and were tender companions to her for many years.
We extend our profound appreciation to the personnel at the Whisper Cove Care Center, Kaysville, Utah, for their professional care and friendship given to Ranveig during the last fourteen months of her life.
Interment is at the Salt Lake City Cemetery on October 1, 2020. Condolences may be left at www.MemorialUtah.com
.
"God Be With Us Till We Meet You Again."