|
|
May 29, 1935 - Oct. 17, 2019
On October 17, 2019, our dear mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend returned to her Heavenly Father and the arms of eternal companion. Raquel Buhler was born on May 29, 1935 to Arthur Vernon and Zelda Bodily Hinckley in Logan, Utah. She grew up on the family dairy farm in Fairview, Idaho, with seven siblings, all learning to work hard, hoeing and harvesting sugar beets, moving sprinkler pipes and harvesting crops from the garden. She graduated from Preston High School and then attended the University of Idaho where she met Gerald Horne Buhler. They were married for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on November 22, 1954. Together they raised a family of six children.
Raquel was a great example of hard work as she worked at many different jobs - some of them being Deseret Pharmaceutical for 10 + years. Orson Gygi's for over 10 years and Bosch Kitchen Center for 15 years where she finally retired at the age of 80 years old.
Raquel had many hobbies including knitting sweaters for many members of her family, embroidery, using her love of flowers in gardening and the one she is most known for, her candy making. She loved making and dipping chocolates and passed that love down to her daughters and grandchildren. The holiday season always meant candy making with Grandma to give to all our friends and loved ones.
Raquel was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many positions but most proudly supporting her husband as a seminary teacher for over 20 years.
Raquel is survived by her six children: Jerilyn, West Jordan, UT; Kelly (Doug) Paskett, Henefer, UT; Jacki (Don) Vernon, Wanship, UT; Keith Buhler, West Jordan, UT; Sherilyn (Marc) Giauque, Wanship, UT; Karl (Stacey) Buhler, Springville, UT; 22 grandchildren, 18 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandchild. Also surviving are siblings Stephen (Joyce) Hinckley, Fairview, ID; Linda Scott, Murray, UT; Arlene (LaDon) Turner, Cheyenne, WY; Leanne (Rick) Allen, Clearfield, UT.
Raquel is preceded in death by her husband Gerald, brothers Cless and Merek Hinckley and dear sister Karen Campbell.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 12 noon at the West Jordan 27th Ward, 2666 West 7000 South, West Jordan, UT. Family and friends may call at the church Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Interment will be at the Henefer Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walker-mortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 20, 2019