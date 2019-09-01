|
|
Rawlins B. Young has left the third planet from the sun on August 19, 2019, after 81 years of anthropological study. He succumbed to complications of scleroderma. While on this planet he served proudly on the Sugarhouse Community Council for several decades and was active in the Democratic Party. He was a lifelong member of the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City and affiliated with the Humanists of Utah.
A viewing will be held on September 5, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Millcreek Utah. Graveside service will be conducted at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, N Street & Fourth Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah at 1:00 pm on September 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers send donations to the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake and Humanists of Utah. For the full obituary and to post messages for the family visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019