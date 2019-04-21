Rawney Glade Ellis

1932 ~ 2019

Rawney Glade Ellis, age 87, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home while surrounded by loved ones.

Rawney was born to George E. Ellis and Mildred Garrett in his grandma Garrett's home in Bountiful, Utah on January 27, 1932. His mother passed away when Rawney was five years old and his grandma Ellis and uncle Orson helped raise him. During this time, he worked on his uncle Orson's farm, milking cows, cleaning the barn, feeding calves, shoveling hay, and learning how to drive a tractor at age eight. Some of his fondest memories are from this time of his life. He learned the value of hard work, which he carried with him throughout his life. Rawney's dad remarried Blanche Jansson when he was 10. His oldest brother Jay Marsden died at the age of two, but he was lucky enough to grow up with sisters Norma and LaRae, and his younger brother George Jr. (JoAnn). Rawney's father and Blanche had a daughter together - Jane (Thomas Elggren).

He married his high school sweetheart Lucille Reid in the Salt Lake Temple on October 18, 1950. Together they had 10 children- Reid and Chris (deceased), Brad and Calene, Bart and Ana, Jay and Charlotte, Rick and Tina, Brian and Kathy, Linda Harding, Michael and Leslie, Diane and Robert Keller, and Angela and Matt George. He also had 29 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

Rawney spent eight years in the National Guard, worked at Cudahy Packing, Kustom Produce, and Nicholas Wholesale Co. for 35 years. Never one to sit still, Rawney had multiple projects going on at all times and worked from sunup to sundown. He loved remodeling-no house he lived in was ever truly completed. He had a huge garden and always shared his bounty with others. If you ever needed a vegetable, you could always swing by and grab something that Rawney had put out in buckets that day. His hard work was most often in the service of others, pitching in wherever needed with a tireless helping hand.

Later in life, he enjoyed watching westerns, camping at the family property in Lava Hot Springs, and going on history tours with the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, of which he was a proud member. Rawney served in multiple church callings, including the Bishopric. Family history became a passion later in life and he spent countless hours searching for ancestors. Those living in the community would often see Rawney and his distinguishing white hair (changed from black seemingly overnight in his 20s) on one of his daily long walks or zipping around on his black scooter.

Viewings will be held Monday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m and Tuesday, April 23 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stone Creek Ward Chapel, 1475 North 300 West in Bountiful. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. in the same building.

Internment at Lake View Cemetery in Bountiful.

